MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Nov. 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Nov. 29:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will only be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos may go on non-essential outbound travel.

Starting December 7, spouses of Filipinos and their children will also be allowed entry into the country.