Foreign spouses of Filipinos, their children to be allowed to enter PHL starting Dec. 7

(Eagle News) — Foreign spouses of Filipinos and their children will be allowed entry into the country starting Dec. 7.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has also allowed the entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children traveling with them, regardless of age.

Roque said they are required to have a pre-booked quarantine facility and undergo COVID-19 testing at a laboratory operating at the airport.

He said according to the IATF, they shall also be “subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.”

“The foregoing is without prejudice to immigration laws, rules and regulations such that the Commissioner of Immigration shall have the exclusive prerogative to decide on waiver or recall of exclusion orders for the above foreign nationals, including other foreign nationals who have entered the Philippines by virtue of Inter-Agency Task Force resolutions,” the IATF said.

The government had only initially allowed foreign children with special needs of Filipinos, foreign parents of minor Filipinos, and foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs to enter the country.

Also allowed entry were accredited foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents, foreign airline crew members, and foreign seafarers with appropriate visas.

Foreigners with select investor visas were also allowed.