MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 21

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, June 21:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Only those with confirmed flights on the day will be allowed entry into airport premises, MIAA earlier said.

So far, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said 23 airports have not yet resumed commercial flight operations.

Metro Manila and other areas remain under a general community quarantine.

Cebu City has been reclassified as an enhanced community quarantine area, while Talisay City is under a modified ECQ.

Most of the country is under a modified GCQ.