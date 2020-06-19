CAAP: Commercial flight ops not allowed in 23 airports so far

(Eagle News)–Commercial flight operations have not resumed in 23 airports in the country as of June 18, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

According to CAAP, of the 23, Dumaguete airport, Camiguin airport, Sanga Sanga airport, Bohol-Panglao airport, Marinduque airport, Bacolod Silay airport, Iloilo International Airport, Butuan airport, Kalibo international airport, Roxas airport, Caticlan airport, Maasin airport, Hilongos airport, Guian airport, Laoag international airport, Tuguegarao airport and Calbayog airport are still not operational.

The remaining six–Basco airport, Virac airport, Surigao airport, Siargao airport, San Vicente airport and Busuanga airport are set to open on later dates.

CAAP said Basco, Virac, San Vicente airports are scheduled to open on July 1, Surigao airport in August and Siargao airport on September 1.

Commercial flights have resumed in 26 airports after they following clearance from the local government unit for them to operate.

These airports are Romblon airport, Naga airport, Manila International Airport, Clark International Airport, Cauayan airport, Palanan airport, Laguindingan airport, Pagadian airport, Dipolog airport, Jolo airport, Borongan airport, Antique airport, Masbate airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cotabato airport.

Commercial flights are also allowed in Cotabato airport, Zamboanga airport, Davao International Airport, General Santos Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Tacloban airport, Legazpi airport, Ormoc airport, Catbalogan airpot, San Jose airport, Catarman airport and Ozamiz airport.

“Some airports, while allowing commercial flights, are subject to different documentary and passenger LGU restrictions,” CAAP said.