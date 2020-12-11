MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Dec. 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Dec. 12:

Flight schedules may change anytime, MIAA said.

The government has eased restrictions on travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of swab tests for travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos are allowed to go on outbound essential and non-essential travel.