MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA urged passengers to get a confirmation of their flights on the day they are scheduled, as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed, but only if there is approval from the concerned local government unit.

International travel restrictions are in place, with only diplomatic passport holders, student visa and permanent visa holders in the country of destination allowed to exit the country.

Overseas Filipino Workers are restricted from leaving the country if they will travel to Italy, Iran and other areas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions in countries around the world for Filipinos.