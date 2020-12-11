MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Dec. 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Dec. 11:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased restrictions on travel.

Domestic flights are allowed but travelers need to comply with the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

To boost domestic travel, the Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of required swab tests for travelers.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel and essential travel.