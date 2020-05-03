MIAA, CAAP extend deferment of collection of fees from airport concessionaires amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have extended the deferment of the collection of fees and charges from its airport concessionaires.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco announced that the extension of the deferment to May 15 applies to lease or rental fees, the Department of Transportation said.

A “rental holiday” was initially granted from March 15 to April 30.

The collection of landing/take-off and parking fees for domestic and international flights in all CAAP-operated airports has also been deferred for a year starting March 12.

MIAA for its part also deferred the collection of aeronautical fees of local air carriers for a period of one year effective on March 1 billings.

“Rental charges of all concessionaires operating at the terminals, including check-in counter charges are waived for two (2) months effective 15 March 2020 or until the scheduled end of the ECQ,” the DOTr said.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal added that interest charges for late settlement of account that fall due within the ECQ period are waived.

MIAA is also not imposing interests on the deferred collection of the May 2020 rental.

“The [MIAA] Board has approved these agreements to unload the burden that the airline industry experiences during this time, especially that the recovery is seen to build up slowly even after the COVID-19 situation subsides,” Monreal said.

Earlier, MIAA announced all commercial flights to and from the Philippines are temporarily suspended starting today, May 3.