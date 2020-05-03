MIAA: All commercial flights to, from PHL temporarily suspended starting today, May 3

(Eagle News)–All commercial flights to and from the Philippines are temporarily suspended starting today, May 3.

In an advisory on Saturday night, the Manila International Airport Authority said the decision was made through Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the national action plan against COVID-19, in a bid to “help further mitigate the spread of the deadly Corona Virus in the country.”

MIAA said all cargo flights, medical supplies, utility, and maintenance flights remain unhampered.

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific announced the cancellation of their flights until May 15 in light of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in select areas.

Legazpi and Zamboanga City later appealed for inclusion in the list.

The ECQ was extended in those areas in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.