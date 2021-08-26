Metro Manila tops OCTA list of areas with most new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Aug. 25

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila registered the most number of new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the OCTA Research group said.
According to OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David, the National Capital Region registered 3627 new COVID-19 cases on that day.
It was followed by Cavite with 1,281 new infections, Laguna with 779, Cebu with 733, and Pampanga with 626.
These are the other areas on the research team’s list after Pampanga:
6. Bulacan- 525 new cases
7. Bukidnon-425 new cases
8. Davao del Sur-414 new cases
9. Iloilo-390 new cases
10. Rizal-365 new cases
11. Cagayan-330 new cases
12. Batangas-328 new cases
13. Pangasinan-320 new cases
14. Nueva Ecija-249 new cases
15. Misamis Oriental-240 new cases
16. South Cotabato-205 new cases
17. Quezon-160 new cases
18. Zamboanga del Sur-160 new cases
19. Ilocos Norte-152 new cases
20. Cotabato-141 new cases
Metro Manila, Laguna and Bataan are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 31.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,883,088 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with 13,573 new COVID-19 cases.
Over 100,000–or 125,378—are active cases.