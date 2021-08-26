Metro Manila tops OCTA list of areas with most new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Aug. 25

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila registered the most number of new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the OCTA Research group said.

According to OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David, the National Capital Region registered 3627 new COVID-19 cases on that day.

It was followed by Cavite with 1,281 new infections, Laguna with 779, Cebu with 733, and Pampanga with 626.

These are the other areas on the research team’s list after Pampanga:

6. Bulacan- 525 new cases

7. Bukidnon-425 new cases

8. Davao del Sur-414 new cases

9. Iloilo-390 new cases

10. Rizal-365 new cases

11. Cagayan-330 new cases

12. Batangas-328 new cases

13. Pangasinan-320 new cases

14. Nueva Ecija-249 new cases

15. Misamis Oriental-240 new cases

16. South Cotabato-205 new cases

17. Quezon-160 new cases

18. Zamboanga del Sur-160 new cases

19. Ilocos Norte-152 new cases

20. Cotabato-141 new cases

Metro Manila, Laguna and Bataan are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 31.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,883,088 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with 13,573 new COVID-19 cases.

Over 100,000–or 125,378—are active cases.