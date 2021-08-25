DOH reports 13,573 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,883,088 after the Department of Health reported 13,573 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 125378 were active.

Of these, 95.9 percent were mild, 1.3 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.2 percent were severe, and 0.94 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1725218 including the additional 15820 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 32492 including the additional 228 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH said over 400 more Delta variant cases were reported in the country.

Of the additional local cases, 201 were reported in Metro Manila.

The DOH has said the Delta variant was highly transmissible, with a Delta variant-positive person infecting eight people in one sitting.