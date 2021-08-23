446 more Delta variant cases detected in PHL; 201 of new 442 local Delta cases in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Over 400 more Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, pushing the total Delta cases in the country to 1,273.

According to the DOH, apart from the additional 446 Delta cases, 90 Alpha cases, 105 Beta cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases were found in the latest batch of 746 samples that underwent genome sequencing.

The samples were collected by 62 institutions and different Centers for Health Development (CHD).

Delta cases

The DOH said of the additional Delta cases, 442 were local cases, 14 were Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), while ten are still being verified.

The following is the breakdown for the 442 local cases:

201 cases – National Capital Region

69 cases – Central Luzon

7 cases – Cagayan Valley

49 cases – CALABARZON

14 cases – MIMAROPA

4 cases – Bicol Region

52 cases – Western Visayas

19 cases – Central Visayas

6 cases – Northern Mindanao

11 cases – Davao Region

7 cases – SOCCSKSARGEN

3 cases – Ilocos Region

“Based on the case line list, one is still active, eight cases have died, while 457 cases have been tagged as recovered. All other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices,” the DOH said.

Alpha variant cases

Meanwhile, the DOH said of the additional 90 Alpha variant cases detected, 89 were local cases and one case was still being verified.

The total Alpha variant cases are now at 2,322, with one still active, one death, and 88 cases tagged as recovered.

Beta variant cases

As for the Beta variant cases, of the additional 105, according to the DOH, 101 were local cases and four cases were ROFs.

So far, four cases have died, 99 cases have been tagged as recovered, and two cases with outcomes are still being verified.

The total Beta variant cases in the country are now at 2588.

P.3 variant cases

According to the DOH, the 41 additional P.3 variant cases were all local cases.

“Based on the case list, 40 cases have been tagged as recovered while one case has an outcome that is being verified,” it said.

Observed community transmission

The DOH said a Delta community transmission was observed in Region IV-A and in NCR but further evidence was still needed to confirm the same.

The community transmission was observed based on the large numbers of Delta cases and the fact that these cases cannot be epidemiologically linked to each other nor the source/s of infection determined, based on case investigations and phylogenetic analysis.

“Analysis of the latest sequencing results for the determination of community transmission is ongoing for other regions,” the DOH said.

Nevertheless, the DOH said the national government and local government units have responded “as if there is already community transmission.”