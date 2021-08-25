Manila mayor recovers from COVID-19, is discharged from hospital

(Eagle News) — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has been discharged from the hospital after his bout with COVID-19.

The Manila Public Information Office made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 25, as it shared pictures of the mayor leaving the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila.

The Manila government announced on Aug. 16 that Moreno tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, a medical bulletin was reported as saying Moreno had lost his sense of smell and taste.

“Nakararamdam ako ng kaunting ubo, kaunting sipon. Masakit ang aking katawan ngayon (I have a bit of cough and some colds. My body hurts at the moment),” Moreno had said.

Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna earlier announced she tested positive for the virus.