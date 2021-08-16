Manila Mayor Isko Moreno tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreno made the announced in a post on the Manila government’s Facebook page.

“Nakararamdam ako ng kaunting ubo, kaunting sipon. Masakit ang aking katawan ngayon (I have a bit of cough and mucus. My body hurts at the moment),” Moreno said.

The Manila government on Sunday, Aug. 15, said Moreno was on his way to the Sta. Ana Hospital.

Moreno assured his constituents that the local government will continue its operations.

Earlier, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.