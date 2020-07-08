LRTA says LRT-2 stations using vending machines to sell tickets

(Eagle News) — Light Rail Transit-2 passengers can get their tickets from vending machines instead, as ticket sellers have been stopped from selling the same.

Light Rail Transit Authority spokesperson Hernando Cabrera made the statement after the Metro Rail Transit-3 reported hundreds of its personnel were infected by COVID-19.

The MRT-3 suspended its operations temporarily to pave the way for a testing of its personnel and a disinfection of its facilities, including the trains.

According to Cabrera, the ticket sellers will instead assist first-time users of the machines, but will wear gloves and face shields.

As for single-journey tickets, he said these are first “quarantined” for 72 hours–the lifespan of the virus— before they are again re-encoded and circulated.

The MRT-3 on Wednesday said so far, the number of MRT-3 personnel infected with COVID-19 has reached 202.

Health authorities have advised those who came into contact with the personnel to monitor their health and quarantine themselves.