MRT-3 employees with COVID-19 reach 202

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Metro Rail Transit-3 has reached 202.

An update from the Department of Transportation said of the 202, 181 were depot personnel, 15 ticket sellers, three train drivers, two control center personnel, and one a nurse.

Of the ticket sellers, the DOTr said eight were assigned at the North Avenue Station, three at the Araneta Center-Cubao Station, two at the GMA-Kamuning Station and one at the Quezon Avenue Station.

The other one is on reserve status.

Earlier, the DOTr revealed the work shift and stations of the MRT-3 ticket sellers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health has advised members of the public who interacted with the COVID-19-positive cases to monitor their health and go on quarantine.