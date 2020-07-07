MRT-3 identifies stations, work shift of ticket sellers who tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 on Tuesday, July 7, identified the work shift of the ticket sellers who tested positive for COVID-19, and the stations where they were deployed.

According to the MRT-3, as of July 6, the 16 ticket sellers were deployed at North Avenue, GMA Kamuning, Cubao and Quezon Ave. stations.

The following were their work shifts per station:

North Ave: from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Quezon Ave.: from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

GMA-Kamuning: From 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cubao: From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Earlier, the MRT-3 said those who tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 198, including the 16 station personnel.

The remainder of the 198 were 177 depot personnel, three train drivers, and two control center personnel.

“Passengers who had direct contact with the infected personnel are advised to thoroughly observe their condition and undergo home quarantine to prevent the further transmission of the virus,” the MRT-3 said.

“The MRT-3 management assures that it is doing the necessary measures to be able to maintain the health and safety of its employees and passengers,” it added.