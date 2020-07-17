LRT-2 follows suit, bans talking on board trains to prevent spread of COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Talking on board Light Rail Transit-2 trains is no longer allowed.

The LRT-2 management announced the new policy on Friday, July 17, days after the Metro Rail Transit-3 implemented the no-talking policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was after a surge of infections among MRT-3 personnel, prompting a one-week suspension of MRT-3 operations to allow for testing and a disinfection of facilities.

Prior to that, the Light Rail Manila Corp., private operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1, said it was prohibiting passengers from talking inside its trains.

The LRT-2 management said the no-talking policy shall be “strictly” implemented.

To protect passengers against COVID-19, all trains are also being disinfected after every loop.

Folding bikes and e-scooters are allowed inside the LRT-2.