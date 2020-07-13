Speaking, answering calls no longer allowed on board MRT-3 trains

(Eagle News) — Passengers on board Metro Rail Transit-3 trains are no longer allowed to answer their phones or talk.

The MRT-3 announced this policy on its official Facebook page on Monday, July 13.

Apart from the ban on talking and on answering calls, the MRT-3 said passengers need to fill out health declaration forms for contact tracing purposes.

The MRT-3 put in place the new policies a week after it temporarily shut down for disinfection.

This was after over 200 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the Light Rail Transit-2 also banned talking on its trains amid the COVID-19 pandemic.