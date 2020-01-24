Lorenzana: Cancellation of Dela Rosa’s US visa a “direct affront” to Duterte as drug war architect

(Eagle News) — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday, Jan. 24, said the United States’ cancellation of Senator Bato Dela Rosa’s US visa was a “direct affront” to President Rodrigo Duterte as the “architect” of the drug war.

Lorenzana said this was why he understands why Duterte got irked at the US’ move against Dela Rosa, and threatened to cancel the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows US bases in the country.

“(Duterte) ordered Bato, then the newly-installed chief (Philippine National Police), to launch the drug war and enjoined the entire PNP to do their duties and pledged he would back them up..He is just being true to his promise,” Lorenzana said.

According to the defense secretary, the “ball is now in the hands of the Americans.”

“Let’s see how they react to PRRD’s statement,” Lorenzana said.

Dela Rosa has said he believes the cancellation was because of his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly said was marred with extrajudicial killings.

The President in response slammed the US in public speeches, saying it was interfering in Philippine affairs.

Duterte vowed never to set foot in the States.

He has said he would not attend a summit in Las Vegas in March, even upon the invitation of US President Donald Trump.