President Duterte says he won’t go to US for summit in March

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has said he was declining US President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend a summit in Las Vegas in March.

The President made the announcement on RT media early this week.

“I just received an invitation to go to the United States together with the ASEAN leaders. I haven’t been to the States,” the President said.

But when asked if he would go, he said “No.”

He reiterated his sentiments when Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, publicly chastised him over his war on drugs.

This prompted Duterte to lash out at the US, which he said was interfering in Philippine affairs.

“He (Obama) should have realized I was head of a sovereign state. He should have criticized me in the proper venue. He should have brought up the case to the United Nations, rather than castigate a president of another country in a press con,” Duterte said in the interview.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was “pondering” on whether or not to accept Trump’s invitation, which was also extended to other ASEAN leaders.