List of Batangas barangays on permanent lockdown, within 7-kilometer danger zone

(Eagle News) — The Batangas government on Monday, Jan. 27, reiterated that some barangays remain under permanent lockdown despite the lowering of the alert level on Taal.

No resident is allowed in the following barangays that are on the volcano island, according to the provincial government’s bulletin number 4 on Taal:

Sitio Tabla, Talisay Barangay San Isidro, Talisay Barangay Culawit, Balete Barangay Alas-As, San Nicolas Barangay Pulang Bato, San Nicolas

Residents of Agoncillo and Laurel, on the other hand, can now return to their homes or places of work in their places of work and homes, except in the following areas which are within the 7-kilometer danger zone:

Barangay Bilibinwang, Agoncillo Barangay Subic Baya, Agoncillo Barangay Banyaga, Agoncillo Barangay Gulod, Laurel Barangay Buso Buso, Laurel Barangay Bugaan East, Laurel

An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it spewed 50 to 800-meter plumes for the last 24 hours.