JUST IN: 2020/2021 bar exams moved to January and February 2022

(Eagle News) — The 2020/2021 bar examinations which were supposed to be held this November have been moved to January and February 2022 instead.

According to Bar Bulletin No. 28, S. 2021 signed by Associate Justice and Bar Chair Marvic Leonen, the resetting to January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2022 of the exams was approved by the Supreme Court upon Leonen’s recommendation, based on the advice from various experts and “after considering the COVID-19 situation nationally and in all testing sites.”

The bulletin said the resetting was also to “assure the highest level of safety for all the bar applicants and personnel.”

The application period, however, will not be reopened, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said all preparatory activities for the Bar examinations, including the selection of the bar applicants of the venue, downloading of the secure exam delivery program, and other activities, shall continue.

“Treat this as an opportunity. Keep your momentum. Remember that you study not only to pass the examinations, but also so that you will best serve others,” the bulletin said.

“Study well, purposively, and with passion. Take care of each other,” it added.

The bar exams were supposed to be held on November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2021.

Two batches were supposed to take the exams this year, after they were canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.