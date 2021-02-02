Interior Secretary Año extends leave until end of February

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has extended his leave until the end of February.

Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the extension was “upon doctors’ advice for him to fully recuperate, regain his strength, and prioritize his health above all else.”

Año contracted the COVID-19 virus twice–in March last year and then a few months later, in August.

He was supposed to get back to work this month after he took a one-month leave in January, also upon the doctors’ advice.

Interior Undersecretary for Peace and Order Bernardo Florece is the officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government while Año is away.