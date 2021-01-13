Año designates DILG officer-in-charge as he goes on leave upon doctors’ advice

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government now has an officer-in-charge with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año going on leave for one month.

In a radio interview, Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Año has designated Undersecretary Bernardo Florece at the helm of the agency during his absence.

Año’s one-month leave started on Monday.

Malaya had said the doctors of Año, a COVID-19 survivor, had advised him to get plenty of rest.

He had said Año had not gone on leave and even works during the holidays and on Sundays since he was hospitalized in August last year due to the disease.

Año tested positive for COVID-19 twice.

The first was in March year.

Less than a month later, he tested negative for the virus.

In August of the same year, he again tested positive for the virus.

He has since been deemed recovered.