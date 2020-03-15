Imus mayor: Cavite’s first confirmed COVID-19 case in stable condition

(Eagle News)–The first confirmed novel coronavirus case in Cavite is now in stable condition.

Imus Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi said patient number 20, a seaman who hails from Imus, has responded well to treatment.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla earlier said the 48-year-old man who had passed through Narita airport in Japan was confined in the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Remulla had said the government was tracing the contacts the patient may have had contact with.

The Philippines has so far recorded 111 COVID-19 cases, with at least 8 fatalities.