Cavite confirms first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday, March 10, announced the province’s first confirmed coronavirus disease case.

In a Facebook post, Remulla said the case was a returning seaman from Imus who passed through Narita airport in Japan.

In a statement, Imus Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi said the patient was 48 years old, and was currently confined in the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa.

It was unclear if Cavite’s first case was among 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

Maliksi said the City Health Office is conducting contact tracing and implementing containment measures.

It said it was also “in constant communication” with the Department of Health.

“Disinfection will be done to schools and other public areas in the city. Barangays and schools are also advised to sanitize their areas as part of our precautionary measures,” Maliksi said.

PUI in Cavite

Meanwhile, Remulla added a woman who had just arrived from South Korea was also being monitored and confined in a hospital in Imus.

“Her swab was submitted to the RITM as of 6 pm last night,” Remulla said, adding the results would hopefully come out this afternoon.

Remulla urged residents to follow the guidelines set by the DOH.

“I urge the people leading their respective cities to be transparent with the truth. Cloaking information is a greater disservice to the people,” Remulla said. With a report from Madz Moratillo