Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed into PHL unless authorized by DFA

(Eagle News) — Tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines unless they have been authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs through the country’s foreign posts abroad,

The Bureau of Immigration made the clarification after the national government eased restrictions in some parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

It also came following reports of foreign nationals being excluded and sent back to their port of origin due to a lack of documents.

“If approved, they would be issued their entry visas and entry exemption documents, which they will present to immigration upon arrival,” bureau Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong said.

According to Capulong, tourists who are allowed into the Philippines are still required to undergo regular immigration inspection.

“They are still required outbound tickets, as well as documentary proof of their purpose in the country,” he said.

Earlier, the national government announced the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman is extended until the end of the month.