Immigration bureau: No additional restrictions on international travel under MECQ

(Eagle News) –No additional international travel restrictions have been imposed even if Metro Manila and other areas are now under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said existing travel restrictions “remain unchanged until these are revised or changed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).”

He said under the MECQ, domestic flights are suspended.

International flights at the country’s airports in Manila, Cebu and Clark, however, continue.

Bureau Port Operations Division Acting Chief Grifton Medina said the country, though, remains off-limits to foreign tourists.

Aside from Filipinos, only holders of permanent immigrant visas and foreign spouses, minor dependents and foreign parents of Filipino minor children are allowed to enter.

“However, dependents of Filipinos and children of foreigners who have special needs may enter the country, regardless of age,” Medina said.

He said only foreigners, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and Filipinos who are permanent residents or students abroad are allowed to leave the country.

The bureau issued the statement after its offices were again swamped with queries from the public.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan reverted to the MECQ on Tuesday.