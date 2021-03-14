Immigration bureau main office in Intramuros, Manila closed for disinfection on Monday and Tuesday

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila is closed on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16.

The bureau said in an advisory the suspension of operations was to pave the way for a thorough disinfection and sanitation of the premises.

The bureau said this was amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country and “as a precautionary measure to deter the spread of the virus.”

All clients with confirmed appointments were advised to rebook the same once regular operations resume.

The bureau said regular operations resume on Wednesday, March 17.

They were also advised to check the bureau website and any of the bureau’s social media accounts for further announcements.

“Skeletal workforce arrangement shall continue in offices such as the Medical and Dental Section, Administrative Proper, General Services Section, Property Section, Civil Security Unit, BI National Operations Center (BINOC), Management Information Systems Division and other offices rendering general and critical support services,” the bureau said.

In June 2020, the bureau announced the temporary closure of the Intramuros office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The OCTA research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, predicting around 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of the month.

On Sunday, the Philippines confirmed 4,899 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the total active cases in the country to 621,498.