PHL confirms 4,899 more COVID-19 cases; 13,371 more recover

(Eagle News)–Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 48,157 after the Department of Health reported 4,899 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total active cases, 91.8 percent were mild, 4.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 1.6 percent were severe, and 0.8 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 560,512 including the 13,371 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 12829 including the 63 additional ones.

The Octa research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, predicting 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of the month.

On Saturday, health authorities confirmed the Philippines’ first Brazil variant case and additional UK and South African variant cases.

The Octa research group has said the surge was possibly due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the Philippines.