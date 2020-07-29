Immigration bureau extends temporary closure of main building in Intramuros to Thursday, July 30

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has extended the temporary closure of its main building in Intramuros, Manila to Thursday, July 30.

The bureau said the extension would allow for the rapid testing of all its 700 employees at the main office, and a disinfection of the building and its premises.

So far, the bureau–which had set the temporary closure of the office from Monday to Tuesday only after three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19–said only half of the total number of employees were tested on those days.

It added the bureau’s General Services Section made the request for additional time to complete the sanitation of the entire four-storey building and its premises.

The bureau said the public may transact with the bureau’s satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila, particularly in SM Aura and the PEZA building in Taguig City; in SM North in Quezon City; and the bureau’s building in Makati.