Immigration bureau main office in Intramuros to temporarily close for 2 days after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila will be closed for two days after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the bureau said the temporary closure from Monday, July 27, to Tuesday, July 28, was to give way to a disinfection of the office.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente said it would also allow for the rapid anti-body testing of all employees in the main office.

Those with positive results, he said, will be subjected to confirmatory swab tests.

Morente added the rapid testing of all employees of the main office will be done every month, based on a recommendation by Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre, bureau COVID-19 task force chair.

He said the disinfection of the facility will also be conducted periodically.

“Given the high number of people who troop to our main building everyday to transact business, we have to take all precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of this virus in our office premises,” Morente said.

He said immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will also undergo the tests next month.

“We will also instruct our terminal heads in the other international ports to again coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) in their turfs for the conduct of another rapid testing for our frontliners outside Metro Manila,” port operations acting chief Grifton Medina said.