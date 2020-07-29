IATF says gyms, review centers, Internet shops can operate at 30% capacity in GCQ areas starting Aug. 1: DTI

Drive-in cinemas, specific grooming services allowed in those areas starting Aug. 1, too

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the opening of gyms, review centers and Internet cafes in general community quarantine areas but subject to certain conditions starting Aug. 1, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

In a radio interview, Lopez said drive-in cinemas and grooming services such as foot spa, facials, waxing and spot massages, will also be allowed, based on the decision of the IATF on Tuesday.

Full body massages, however, are still banned, as this would require people to stay longer in the salons.

According to Lopez, each establishment, however, shall only allow 30 percent of its entire capacity.

Health and safety protocols should also be followed.

He said if compliance of the establishments was good, the allowable capacity would be increased to 50 percent for each establishment.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached 83,000.