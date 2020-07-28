COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 83,000 mark with 1678 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 83,000 mark on Tuesday, July 28, after the Department of Health reported 1678 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 83673 total cases, 55,109 were active cases.

Of these active cases, 90.2 percent were mild, 8.9 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

The 1678 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 81 out of 91 labs.

According to the DOH, of the 1678 newly-announced cases, 698 came from Metro Manila, 218 from Laguna, 100 from Cebu, 87 from Cavite, and 33 from Davao del Sur.

Total recoveries rose to 26617, including the 173 reported today.

Four deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 1947.

The DOH has said the Philippines was still not on its second COVID-19 wave despite the increase in cases.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.