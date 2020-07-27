DOH: No COVID-19 second wave in PHL yet even with spike in cases

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Monday, July 27, said a second COVID-19 wave has yet to hit the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire made the clarification as COVID-19 cases breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday, July 26.

So far, there are 80,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

“As to the second wave, nag-aaral tayo, pero wala pa tayong naide-declare na ganito, hindi pa rin natin nakikita na meron tayong ganyan,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the government’s expanded testing, which now covers even asymptomatic cases.

She said the increase was also expected as people had more movement following the ease in government restrictions.

Metro Manila is still under a general community quarantine, but the Palace said it may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to hold his fifth State of the Nation Address at 4 p.m. today.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said the President was expected to reveal the country’s COVID-19 recovery roadmap during his speech.