COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 80,000 mark with 2,110 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday, July 26, after the Department of Health reported 2110 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 80,448 total cases, 52,406 were active.

Of the active cases, 89.83 percent are mild, 9.25 percent asymptomatic, 0.49 percent severe, and 0.42 percent critical.

The 2110 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 66 out of 90 laboratories.

The DOH said of this number, 1345 came from Metro Manila, 304 from Cebu, 109 from Laguna, 66 from Negros Occidental, and 40 from Rizal.

Total recoveries rose to 26110 including the 382 reported today.

The number of deaths is nearing the 2000 mark, at 1932, with the 39 newly-reported deaths.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases in the country reached 85,000 by July 31.