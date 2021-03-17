House of Representatives on 4-day lockdown

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives is under a four-day lockdown amid what it said was the “alarming” increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The House’s public affairs office said the lockdown starts today, March 18.

It will end on Sunday, March 21.

According to the public affairs office, the complex’s media center will also be closed.

Plenary sessions, committee meetings, public hearings and other events will be held via Zoom and other livestreaming platforms.

“Everyone is enjoined to stay at home during the lockdown not just to protect ourselves but also to help arrest the spread of the virus,” the office said.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 635,698.