DOH reports 4,387 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 61,733 after the Department of Health reported over 4,000 additional cases.

According to the DOH data, the 4,387 additional cases also pushed the COVID-19 total to 635,698.

Of the active cases, the DOH said 93 percent were mild, 3.8 percent were asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 0.68 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 561,099 including the 374 additional ones.

Eighteen additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,866.

The Octa research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of March at the rate the cases were increasing.

The surge in cases prompted Metro Manila mayors to impose a common curfew starting Monday.

Minors were also banned from going outdoors for two weeks.

The Octa research group has said the surge was possibly due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the Philippines.

The DOH said, however, that this was due to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of the virus variants.