House of Representatives logs one more COVID-19 case, total at 50 so far

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives reported another COVID-19 case on Friday, Aug. 21, bringing the total to 50.

According to House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales, the employee last reported for work on Aug. 17 and 18.

The employee did not have any close contact with the other confirmed COVID-19 cases from the House.

Contact tracing efforts are ongoing.

The Department of Health has so far reported 178022 COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, the Senate ratified the bicameral version of the proposed Bayanihan law 2, that, if passed into law, would see a P165.5-billion budget allotted for the country’s COVID-19 economic recovery.