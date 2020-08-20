4,339 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 178,022

(Eagle News)– The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country topped 178,000 on Thursday, Aug. 20, after the Department of Health reported 4,339 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the total 178,022 cases, 61,025 were active.

Of these active cases, 91.3 percent were mild, 6.6 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

The 4,339 newly-announced cases were from total tests done by 100 out of 109 laboratories.

The DOH said of these, 2,590 came from Metro Manila, 223 from Laguna, 155 from Cavite, 128 from Cebu, and 109 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 114,114 after the DOH reported 727 additional ones today.

The death toll has reached 2,883, including the 88 more.

Metro Manila is on its second day of general community quarantine, which means more industries are allowed to operate in the region.

The government, however, has maintained some restrictions, citing the call of Metro Manila mayors who noted the immediate spike in COVID-19 cases as soon as the first GCQ was declared in the region in July.

Gyms, which the government had allowed to be opened in the first GCQ, will remain closed so far.

Only mass gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed under this GCQ, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had said.

The GCQ in Metro Manila and in Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal is expected to end on Aug. 31.