Health Chief Duque says he takes responsibility for delayed release of compensation for health workers

(Eagle News) — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday, June 5, said he takes responsibility for the delayed release of compensation to COVID-19-positive health workers and to the kin of those who died in the line of duty.

“While I expressed disappointment towards some members of my team, I acknowledge that this is still my responsibility as SOH (Secretary of Health),” the Health chief said in a Tweet.

He said he would make sure that the DOH complies with the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act, “with proper documentation and identification of (healthcare workers).”

The Bayanihan law, passed early this year, stipulates the P100,000 compensation to health workers infected by the COVID-19 virus, and the P1 million to the kin of those who die due to the virus.

In a meeting with President Duterte aired earlier in the day, Duque expressed disappointment over the delay in the release of the compensation.

“Nakakahiya talaga, sir, namatayan nga tapos nagpa-wardi wardi yung mga tao ko na parang walang sense of urgency. Kaya po ang sama-sama po ng loob ko, Mr. President,” he said.

The President directed the Health secretary to tap “persons of honesty” who will form a new team that will handle the distribution.

He gave the Health chief 24 hours.

Senate President Tito Sotto has called out the Health secretary for the delay, dismissing the argument no implementing rules and regulations had been released so far.

He said the implementation of the law was not dependent on the IRR in the first place.

Even if it were, he asked Duque why the IRR had not been crafted by his office in the last two months.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management would craft a joint administrative circular for the implementation of the provision on the compensation within the week.