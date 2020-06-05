President Duterte to Health chief Duque: Form team that will handle compensation for COVID-19-positive health workers, kin of those who die due to virus

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to form a new team that will be in charge of the compensation due to COVID-19-positive health workers and to the kin of those who die due to the virus.

In a briefing aired on Friday, the President said the Health chief should tap “persons of honesty” for this.

“P**** i**, dalawang buwan itong lecheng ito. Just imagine two months, tapos ang Secretary ang binubugbog araw-araw so wala siyang magawa,” the President said.

He gave Duque 24 hours to form the team.

Earlier, the Palace said the President gave government officials until June 9 to release the compensation stipulated in the Bayanihan We Heal As One Act–P100,000 for public and private health workers who test positive for the virus, and P1 million for the kin of those who die in the line of duty.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque warned government officials, saying “ngayon ko lang nakita na uminit ulo ng Presidente na ganito.”

Senate President Tito Sotto called out Duque, dismissing the argument implementing rules and regulations were needed to implement the provision on the compensation.

Even assuming they were needed, he asked why Duque’s office had not crafted any IRR in the past months.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management would craft a joint administrative circular for this purpose within the week.