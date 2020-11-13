Guevarra orders NBI to probe killing of Manila judge

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered a probe into the killing of a Manila judge in her own office on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“Though Judge (Maria Teresa) Abadilla’s death appears to have arisen from an internal issue with her clerk of court, I have nonetheless directed the (National Bureau of Investigation) to conduct a parallel probe, considering that the incident has implications on the personal security of our judges and justices,” Guevarra said.

The Manila city hall has said Abadilla, Branch 45 regional trial court judge, had been shot by Amador Rebato, Jr. in her office on the fifth floor of city hall.

It said Abadilla had been talking to Rebato about his work performance when the attack took place past 2 p.m.

Rebato then shot himself dead, city hall said.

Abadilla was rushed to the hospital but was dead on arrival.

Earlier, Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta lamented Abadilla’s passing, calling her a “big loss to the judiciary.”

“I personally know her to be upright and competent,” he said.

He also called on Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez to implement stricter security measures in courthouses.