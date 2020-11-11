UPDATED: RTC judge dies after being shot inside Manila City Hall, suspect kills self

(Eagle News)–A Manila Regional Trial Court judge died after being shot by the branch clerk of court inside her own chamber on Wednesday, Nov. 11, authorities said.

A report prepared by Manila City Hall’s security force chief retired Lt. Col. Arsenio Riparip said Branch 45 Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla, 44, was talking to branch clerk of court Amador Rebato, 42, about his work performance “which seem(ed) unfavorable” when he shot her “without hesitation” and “at point blank range to the head.”

A police report said the attack took place at 2:45 p.m., inside the judge’s office on the fifth floor of the Manila City Hall.

Riparip’s report, quoting a witness, said Rebato, who had been planning to tender his resignation, had been “feeling uneasy and shuddering” while being questioned by the judge.

“Apparently, the suspect committed suicide by shooting himself with his own service firearm of unknown caliber,” the report added.

Abadilla was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A probe is ongoing.