Gov’t releases guidelines for malls, shopping centers in GCQ areas

(Eagle News) — Malls and shopping centers under a general community quarantine are not allowed to hold marketing or sales events that attract large crowds.

This is only of the many guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus, which has so far infected over 10,000 in the country.

Apart from the ban, the following are the instructions to malls, which began limited operations for non-leisure shops in GCQ areas after April 30:

1. Monitor foot traffic traffic and enforce safe distancing by:

limiting the number of people inside to a density of not more than one person per two square meters

reducing number of open entrances

allowing only one companion for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities

ensuring social distancing (one meter apart)

assigning personnel in high-density areas

standing on every other step of the escalator

limiting access to elevators to seniors citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women, and total passengers to only half of the original standard capacity

marking or reducing the seats available for waiting

creating one-way flow to decongest queues and facilitate movement

increasing police visibility

2. Designate a centralized pick up location for delivery service providers

3. Regulate air conditioning to 26 degrees Centigrade

4. Turn off free Wi-Fi

5. Implement other measures necessary (e.g. express lanes)

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

Areas that are not included in the ECQ list were placed under the GCQ, where restrictions have been generally eased.

The government earlier also released guidelines on public transportation in GCQ areas.