COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 10,000 mark; recoveries rise to 1506

(Eagle News)– The number of coronavirus disease-2019 cases in the country has breached the 10,000 mark, with the addition of 320 cases on Wednesday, May 6

The Department of Health said of the total 10,004 cases, 1506 have so far recovered, including the 98 new ones.

Twenty-one new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 658.

According to the DOH, of the 320 new COVID-19 cases, 179 or 56 percent were from the National Capital Region, 98 or 31 percent from Region 7, and 43 or 13 percent from other areas.

Earlier, an epidemiologist, Dr. John Wong, said the Philippines has started flattening the COVID-19 curve, noting what he said was the flattening of the doubling time, or the time it takes for the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths to double.

This means, he said, that “we’re getting fewer and fewer of these cases as time passes by.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas to May 15.

He said he would lift the quarantine as soon as a vaccine was developed.

He has offered at least P50 million to any Filipino who would develop the same.