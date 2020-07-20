Gamboa: PNP to assist DepEd in opening of classes on Aug. 24

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police will assist the Department of Education in the opening of classes on Aug. 24.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa in a virtual press conference on Monday, July 20, added the police would provide its “traditional support” to the agency through its Brigada Eskwela and Pulis Ko, Titser Ko programs.

“We will undertake the necessary activities and operations including implementation of security plan, attending coordination meetings with DepEd Offices, LGUs, PTA, volunteer groups, and stakeholders to carry out public safety services, conduct assessment on the security and safety operations for DepEd personnel who will deliver printed and digital modules to hard-to-reach areas,” Gamboa added.

He said local police units will also provide security in places of convergence, transportation hubs, and learning institutions to “protect the students, teachers, and parents from criminal elements who may take advantage of the situation.”

The DepEd has said classes in the country will start on Aug. 24.

But the announcement came before President Rodrigo Duterte signed a new law amending Republic Act No. 7797 that says the school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

RA No. 11480 signed by the President on July 17 allows the President to set a new date for the start of classes particularly in the event of a declaration of a state of calamity or emergency.

So far, though, no new date has been set amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency.

The Palace has said there would be no face-to-face classes without a COVID-19 vaccine but the DepEd recently said it was studying limited face-to-face classes in areas under a modified general community quarantine.