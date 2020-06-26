Former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. passes away at 93

(Eagle News)–Former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has passed away.

Senator Bong Revilla, his son, made the announcement in a video message on Friday, June 26.

“Wala na po ang tatay ko,” the senator said.

The Revilla patriarch was 93 years old.

On May 31, Revilla Sr. was rushed to the hospital after his son said he had difficulty breathing and was “somewhat unresponsive.”

A day later, the senator’s son Jolo Revilla said his grandfather was already in stable condition.

Revilla Sr. was an actor before he entered government service.