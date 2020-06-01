Ramon Revilla Sr. now in stable condition, grandson says

(Eagle News) — Former senator and actor Ramon Revilla Sr. is now in stable condition.

His grandson, Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla, made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, June 1, a day after his grandfather was rushed to the hospital.

Senator Bong Revilla had said he rushed his 93-year-old father to the hospital on Sunday, around 6 p.m., after he had difficulty breathing and was “somewhat unresponsive.”

Earlier on Monday, the senator said his father was still in critical condition and “would be under strict observation for the next 48 hours.”

In making the announcement, Jolo posted a picture of himself with his smiling grandfather and the senator.

“… Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. Daddy is now in stable condition and we are hoping for his speedy recovery,” Jolo said.